Catalonia’s Swimming pool crisis

By John Ensor • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 9:04

Stock image of swimming pool. Credit: BestPhotoPlus/shutterstock.com

The drought has led to the Catalan Water Agency imposing a restriction on regional hotels, meaning they can only refill their swimming pools using seawater.

This directive, announced by Samuel Reyes, the Agency’s director, underscores a dire water shortage which threatens the hospitality sector, ‘It doesn’t matter the origin, unless it comes from the sea,’ Reyes stated.

Thirst for solutions

The Spanish Association of Pool Sector Professionals (Asofap), presided over by Pedro Arrebola, is calling for innovative measures to mitigate potential tourism losses.

Arrebola suggests importing water from water-rich areas, even if the costs are steep, to preserve the sector’s livelihood. ‘Even if it is at a very high cost and essential sectors are prioritised, what would be the problem of making [tourism companies] an investment to bring water from a place with excess?’ he asks.

Tourism at a crossroads

Catalonia’s tourism industry faces unprecedented challenges due to prolonged droughts, sparking concerns among local hoteliers. Jordi Clos, president of the Gremi d’Hotels of Barcelona, voiced his apprehension about the impact on summer tourism.

‘If you want to come and spend a few days of fun, rest or partying in Barcelona in June, July and August and there are water restrictions, first you might consider going to Madrid, for example,’ Clos lamented.

Adapting to new norms

The sector’s response includes potential technological upgrades to accommodate saline water and strategies for managing excess water.

Moreover, the drought has deterred residential pool construction, with an 8 per cent decline among homeowners, particularly in Catalonia and certain Andalucian regions.

Despite these challenges, the industry remains optimistic, projecting the construction of 56,981 new pools by 2025.

‘The average cost of the pool has not gone down, but the equipment is better, which results in better energy and water savings,’ explains Asofap’s president, indicating a commitment to efficiency and sustainability.

In facing water scarcity, Catalonia’s pool sector exemplifies a broader struggle for adaptation and resilience, suggesting that innovation and investment may pave the way to overcoming the environmental crisis.