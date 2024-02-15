Costa Blanca: a popular location amongst celebrities worldwide

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 10:31

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Credit: Catherine Zeta-Jones, Facebook

Costa Blanca is an especially beautiful region of Spain, and with its breathtaking views and luxurious properties, it is no surprise that worldwide celebrities visit or even live in the area.

Carl Fogarty, aka Foggy, is an English superbike racer and the winner of four superbike world championships. He has often visited several regions of Spain and now owns a house in Javea.

The legendary film star couple, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones own a vast amount of beautiful property, one of them being a house in Javea.

Recognized as the daughter of the former Chancellor of the Exchequer and the host of popular cooking shows, Nigella Lawson is another English celebrity with a home in Javea.

Another sportsperson, Chris Eubank, also known as Simply the Best English, a professional boxer, has often been spotted in Moraira, where he has purchased a villa.

The noted visitors of Costa Blanca have especially been fond of Jávea, as the town has been visited by celebrities including the iconic fashion designer, Cristobal Balenciaga, the 19th-century painter, Joaquin Sorolla, and Hollywood actors, Bruce Willis and Matt Damon.