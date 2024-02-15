Costa del Sol reduces the water pressure

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 16:47

More water cuts Photo: pxhere CC

The municipalities of the Western Costa del Sol region (Mancomunidad) are coordinating new measures to control the effects of the prolonged drought among them is the reduction of water pressure. This will be carried out gradually in all the municipalities from Wednesday February 21.

These new measures follow the decision adopted by the Andalucian Drought Committee to limit water consumption to 160 litres per inhabitant per day for the entire province of Malaga, whereas up until now the limit was 200 litres per inhabitant per day.

The Mancomunidad, through the water company Acosol, will reduce the water pressure across the board to adjust to the new restrictions and alleviate as much as possible the consumption of the reservoir.

This regulation of water will cause a reduction in pressure in all municipal drinking water supply networks, so that, as a result, there may be limitations on consumption that will coincide with night-time periods approximately between midnight and 6am every day of the week except Saturdays.

Penalties for excessive consumption

During these hours, there may be homes and commercial premises that do not have a water supply, mainly buildings that do not have a cistern, but also those located in higher areas and further away from the main network in each municipality.

The regulations issued by the Regional Government also enable penalties to be imposed on those users who consume water excessively, irresponsibly and unscrupulously, given the scarcity situation. Special attention will be paid to excessive consumption.