Cultivating curiosity: AIS students dig into local tropical agriculture

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 9:24

Almuñécar students discover tropical agriculture Image: Almuñecar Town Hall

TWENTY-five Year 10 students from Almuñécar International School explored local tropical agriculture on a recent field trip. Accompanied by their teachers, the farm owner, and Agriculture Councillor Carlos Ferrón, the students received detailed insights into various crops’ characteristics and cultivation processes. Ferrón, an agronomist, highlighted key crops like avocado, custard apple, and mango, along with exotic varieties such as pitahaya and passion fruit.

Cultivating Knowledge: AIS Students Delve into Costa Tropical’s Agricultural Heritage

Expressing gratitude for the students’ interest, Ferrón encouraged them to continue to study the subject. Notable points of interest for the students included custard apple pollination techniques, production yields, and economic considerations. The visit, integrated into Geography, Biology, and Spanish classes, will be followed by practical experiments in the school’s laboratory. Ferrón emphasised the importance of preserving and promoting the local agricultural heritage for its economic significance on the Costa Tropical.

