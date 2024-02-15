Trending:

Cultivating curiosity: AIS students dig into local tropical agriculture

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 9:24

Almuñécar students discover tropical agriculture Image: Almuñecar Town Hall

TWENTY-five Year 10 students from Almuñécar International School explored local tropical agriculture on a recent field trip. Accompanied by their teachers, the farm owner, and Agriculture Councillor Carlos Ferrón, the students received detailed insights into various crops’ characteristics and cultivation processes. Ferrón, an agronomist, highlighted key crops like avocado, custard apple, and mango, along with exotic varieties such as pitahaya and passion fruit.

Cultivating Knowledge: AIS Students Delve into Costa Tropical’s Agricultural Heritage

Expressing gratitude for the students’ interest, Ferrón encouraged them to continue to study the subject. Notable points of interest for the students included custard apple pollination techniques, production yields, and economic considerations. The visit, integrated into Geography, Biology, and Spanish classes, will be followed by practical experiments in the school’s laboratory. Ferrón emphasised the importance of preserving and promoting the local agricultural heritage for its economic significance on the Costa Tropical.

For more Axarquia news click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading