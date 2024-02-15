By Anna Ellis • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 9:03

Eiffel triumph: Paris 2024 Olympics to shine with medals infused with tower magic. Image: Olympics 2024 / Facebook.

In the summer of 2024, Paris is set to host the Olympics, marking a hundred years since its last turn as host.

The organisers are pulling out all the stops to make it a memorable event.

There will be a total of 5,084 medals given out, and each one will have a piece of the famous Eiffel Tower incorporated into it.

The medals will contain 18 grams of iron sourced from the company that maintains the Eiffel Tower.

One side of the medal will have a hexagon shape, representing France, which is sometimes called the “Hexagone” because of its shape on the map.

The other side will feature a detailed design of the Eiffel Tower, along with images of the Acropolis in Athens and Athena Nike, the goddess of victory.

These symbols are a tribute to the first modern Olympic Games held in Europe.

Even the Paralympic athletes will receive medals made with the special iron, and the words “Paris” and “2024” will be written in universal braille, honouring Louis Braille, the French inventor of the braille writing system.