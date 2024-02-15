Fashion fundraiser raises funds for MABS Cancer Support

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 15:00

IN a heartwarming display of community spirit, the Camping and Caravaning La Manga recently organised a Fashion Show for the MABS Cancer Support Foundation raising an impressive €1770. The event, hosted with flair and grace by volunteers, showcased not just style but a commitment to supporting cancer patients in the region.

Caring Beyond Style: La Manga’s Commitment to Cancer Patients in Murcia

The funds generated will contribute to MABS’s multifaceted support for cancer patients, including counselling, translators, essential equipment, drivers, and complementary therapies. However, the foundation is now facing a crucial challenge. Teams in the Murcia area are aiming to enhance the services offered to those diagnosed with cancer, but this goal hinges on the recruitment of more volunteers, especially Nurses and Carers.

Making a Difference: La Manga’s Fundraiser Fuels MABS Cancer Support Initiatives

Without additional resources, the envisioned service improvements may be hindered. MABS is issuing a heartfelt appeal to the community to come forward and join the cause. By volunteering or contributing, you not only aid in enhancing the support provided to cancer patients but also play a crucial role in fostering a stronger and more compassionate community. Let’s unite to make a difference.

