Fonts under drought threat

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 17:00

Fonts in Flow Credit: www.comunitatvalenciana.com

Renowned for its natural beauty and crystal-clear cold waters, the fonts offer visitors a unique experience. A series of cascading waterfalls flow into refreshing pools, creating a tranquil oasis. Surrounded by lush greenery, the water flows all year round from the Algar River, maintaining a consistently cool temperature. This makes it an ideal destination in the heat of summer on the Costa Blanca, when cold water is a luxury!

The attraction also features educational exhibits that show the importance of sustainable water management for the local ecosystem and educate visitors on the area’s flora and fauna. The protected area has been carefully preserved and there are strict guidelines in place concerning litter to preserve the pristine nature of the environment.

The Fonts de l’Algar is one of Costa Blanca’s most popular tourist attractions, bringing in thousands of visitors every year. However, this may soon be under threat due to national drought conditions which will eventually affect the famous Costa Blanca attraction. Leading ecologist, Dr Andrew McMullen says, “although the water comes from underground reserves, lack of rainfall will lower these and compromise regular flow”.

There’s no significant rainfall forecast for the area at the moment.