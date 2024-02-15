Good manners and Spanish etiquette

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 15:30

Cheers to lunch Credit: Cottonbro-studio/pexels.com

Spanish etiquette is deeply rooted in a culture which reflects the country’s history, tradition and values.

Hospitality plays an important role in Spanish social interactions, and greetings are warm. They often involve physical contact such as hugs or kisses on both cheeks, which people from less demonstrative countries can find surprising at first.

Mealtimes in Spain are a very important part of socialising. Lunch is the most substantial meal of the day and is often a leisurely affair. Dinner is typically served later in the evening compared to many other cultures. Sharing food is a common practice and it is polite to try a bit of everything offered.

Punctuality can be somewhat flexible in Spain, especially socially, where arriving a bit later than agreed is acceptable. The opposite is often true in professional and business settings though, so remember it’s not always fine to be late in Spain!

Spanish people tend to be expressive, with animated gestures and passionate discussions. Interrupting is common and it’s not considered rude. Less importance is placed on orderly queueing here too, which can be difficult for other nationalities.

Life in Spain revolves around hospitality, shared meals warm communication and the importance of building personal connections. It can take time to get used to, but that’s why we love it!