By Anna Ellis • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 16:07

Grape expectations: Proposed plans for Europe's first airport vineyard. Image: Pavel Gulea / Shutterstock.com.

Plans for expanding Florence’s airport have taken an intriguing turn with the proposal of adding a 19-acre vineyard on its roof.

Rafael Viñoly Architects, based in the US, presented designs for renovating the airport’s international terminal, which include this unique feature paying homage to Florence’s association with Tuscany, famous for its wine.

While details are still somewhat scarce, the vision outlined by the architects involves a terminal covering 50,000 square metres, topped by a sloping roof adorned with skylights and hosting around 38 rows of grapevines.

This concept is expected to introduce Europe’s first airport vineyard, a rare combination seen previously only at the Halter Ranch vineyard in California, catering to licensed pilots and wine enthusiasts.

The cultivation and production of wine are likely to be managed onsite, with a spokesperson from Rafael Viñoly Architects mentioning that a respected local winemaker will oversee the vineyard’s care and that wine production and ageing will occur in specialised cellars beneath the terminal.

Aside from the vineyards, the terminal’s design includes a large public space, or piazza, aimed at improving passenger flow and movement.

Additional improvements are also planned, such as reorienting the existing runway and introducing a new light rail system to enhance connectivity.

The project is set to be executed in two phases, with the first phase scheduled for completion by 2026 and the second phase by 2035.