Herbal medicine traditions in Spain

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 16:30

Wild herbs growing Credit: Photo by Ali Kargı: https://www.pexels.com

Spain has a rich tradition of herbal medicine, with a great deal of knowledge about wild medicinal plants. Most families have, or even make their favourite remedies.

There are 1,376 wild plants in Spain which have been documented as having potential medicinal uses. Only 8% are classified as endangered, so most are commonly available and thriving. Families collecting small parts of the plants for their own use has no measurable effect on the species overall survival. Spain’s flora is diverse and, due to small farm production rather than agricultural monoculture, widespread.

Far from being lost to cultural history, herbal knowledge and use of plants as medicine is increasing, particularly after the global pandemic. This resurgence draws upon a body of knowledge which, until the late 1950’s, was the foundation for self-care and healing in the country.

The use of natural herbal remedies to boost health and wellbeing is no longer confined to villages. It is becoming increasingly popular in our towns as well. A visit to your local ‘Herbolaria’ (herb shop) can be an interesting way to learn more. Natural healing centres, health retreats and wellness centred activities are very popular on the Costa Blanca. Exploring the wealth of nature is an age–old activity with a real place in a new age.