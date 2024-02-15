Hoping for a traffic fine miracle?

By John Ensor • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 18:53

Image of a Guardia Civil traffic officer. Credit: Ivanb.photo/Shutterstock.com

Ever wished that your traffic fine might just disappear? It’s not as far-fetched as it seems, with over five million sanctions issued annually in Spain, it’s inevitable that some slip through the net.

Despite the Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) revealing that it collected over €507 million from fines in 2022, a significant number of these penalties, around 5.5 million, might not reach their intended recipients. This trend, showing a nearly 16 per cent increase from 2021, is not expected to change anytime soon.

The complexities of issuing fines

The challenge of managing such a vast number of fines is monumental. Approximately 1,400 fines need processing daily, excluding weekends. This mammoth task is prone to errors, from the identification of the offending vehicle to the correct reading of license plates.

Misinterpretations can occur, such as mistaking a driver touching their ear for mobile phone use, or when two cars are seen in the image and it is unknown which one committed the violation which further complicates the validation process. These nuances underline the importance of human oversight in a system heavily reliant on automation.

Formal errors

The fact is that, as traffic authorities recently recognised, up to 30 per cent of the fines issued each year will end up in the computer’s recycling bin since they will not be processed due to some kind of formal defect.

This revelation offers a glimmer of hope for motorists, suggesting a chance to be among the fortunate 30 per cent whose fines vanish into thin air.

However, this is not an invitation to ignore traffic laws or the repercussions of fines. Unaddressed penalties can accrue surcharges, making the financial burden worse.

Navigating traffic violations and sanctions

Understanding the nuances of traffic violation reporting is crucial. For instance, direct issuance of a fine by a traffic officer or automated systems capturing offences highlights the procedural diversity in enforcement.

Moreover, the procedural requirement to notify the vehicle’s registered owner introduces additional steps in the sanctioning process. Prompt payment within a specified period can result in a reduced fine, yet it also means waiving the right to contest the charge.

Failure to receive notification does not exempt one from penalties, with subsequent steps outlined for public notification in cases of unsuccessful personal delivery.

In essence, while the prospect of a traffic fine disappearing might seem like a lucky escape, it underscores the complexities and imperfections of managing a vast system of traffic law enforcement. Motorists are reminded of the importance of adhering to traffic laws, not only to avoid fines but to ensure safety on the roads.