Leisure time on the Costa Blanca

By Katriona Sporkmann •
Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 12:30
Evening sun
Credit: Photo by Pixabay
If you’re keen to delve deeper into Costa Blanca culture, here are a few suggestions for fun.
The Costa Blanca Wine Society meet monthly, generally on the third Thursday of the month in or around Denia, Javea, Moraira or Calpe. Events and tastings go on throughout the year. www.costablancawinesociety.com
Javea Players is an established and prolific local group. If you’ve always fancied seeing your name in lights of if you’re more interested in participating behind the scenes, this is a fun way to make new friends. www.javeaplayers.com
The English Choir, based in Teulada, is comprised of members of many nationalities. Rehearsals take place at the Pensionistas Rooms in Teulada on Thursday afternoons. www.theenglishchoirteulada.com
Benidorm Linedancing is a fun and energetic new hobby. Classes take place in a welcoming atmosphere most days of the week, in and around Benidorm. www.benidorm-linedancing.com
AlteArte Book club meets on the first Sunday of every month in Altea old town. Friendly chats and new members always welcome. More details can be found at: www.altearte.com
That’s just a few of the great clubs and activities available for you to enjoy here on the Costa Blanca. Have fun!
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.