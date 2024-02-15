Leisure time on the Costa Blanca

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 12:30

If you’re keen to delve deeper into Costa Blanca culture, here are a few suggestions for fun.

The Costa Blanca Wine Society meet monthly, generally on the third Thursday of the month in or around Denia, Javea, Moraira or Calpe. Events and tastings go on throughout the year. www.costablancawinesociety.com

Javea Players is an established and prolific local group. If you’ve always fancied seeing your name in lights of if you’re more interested in participating behind the scenes, this is a fun way to make new friends. www.javeaplayers.com

The English Choir, based in Teulada, is comprised of members of many nationalities. Rehearsals take place at the Pensionistas Rooms in Teulada on Thursday afternoons. www.theenglishchoirteulada.com

Benidorm Linedancing is a fun and energetic new hobby. Classes take place in a welcoming atmosphere most days of the week, in and around Benidorm. www.benidorm-linedancing.com

AlteArte Book club meets on the first Sunday of every month in Altea old town. Friendly chats and new members always welcome. More details can be found at: www.altearte.com

That’s just a few of the great clubs and activities available for you to enjoy here on the Costa Blanca. Have fun!