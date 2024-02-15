London’s Regent Street borrows from Spanish know-how

By John Ensor • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 15:43

Regent Street, London. Credit: GoogleMaps.com

On the occasion of Regent Street’s 200th anniversary, an ambitious project to transform it into a beacon of urban greenery has been unveiled, guided by the vision of King Charles III.

King Charles along with Westminster City Council have approached Sevillian architect Graciela Moreno, director of Prior & Partners, to revolutionise one of London’s most iconic thoroughfares by infusing it with nature, heritage, and pedestrian priority.

A Sevillian vision in London

The Crown Estate’s priorities are to ‘Introduce nature and greenery, preserve heritage and prioritise pedestrian space.’ These words encapsulate the mission as Moreno, a Sevillian architect based in London, takes on the challenge of redesigning Regent Street.

Her expertise in urban planning brings a refreshing perspective, focusing on the integration of green spaces, pedestrian-friendly areas, and the preservation of the street’s historic character.

Redesigning with heritage and greenery

The project takes inspiration from the transformative urban initiatives of Sevilla and Barcelona. These cities have led the way in reimagining public spaces to enhance street life and combat climate change.

‘They are pioneering European cities in interventions that improve the experience of streets and public spaces for people,’ Moreno explains. This approach is not just about mobility; it’s about creating a holistic environment that respects history while inviting nature into the urban fabric.

Shaped by integration and sustainability

As London faces increasing summer temperatures and air quality challenges, the Regent Street project emerges as a crucial intervention. Moreno’s vision extends beyond mere pedestrianisation; it includes creating cooler, more biodiverse green spaces adapted to the city’s climate.

This not only enhances the quality of life but also boosts economic activity. Graciela Moreno is already making certain observations about the future street based on previous studies.

‘There are 50 per cent more people who decide to walk down that street, spend 20 per cent more time and spend 30 per cent more money in the shops in the area,’ as extreme summer temperatures would be reduced by up to 2ºC, Moreno observes, highlighting the benefits of integrating sustainability with urban design.

This collaboration between Sevilla and London marks a significant step towards redefining urban spaces. By prioritising greenery, heritage, and pedestrian spaces, Moreno’s work promises a future where cities are not just liveable but vibrant ecosystems that nurture both people and the planet.