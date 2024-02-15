Mojacar to welcome Paul Jones and wife Fiona

By John Smith •
Paul and Fiona will be in Mojacar on April 6
Credit: Paul Jones
One of Britain’s most respected Blues artists and now a committed Christian Paul Jones will be visiting Mojacar with his wife singer and actress, Fiona Hendley.
In what is described as a ‘do wah diddy of an evening’, the couple will draw on Paul’s hits with Manfred Mann while sharing his songs, their story and their Christian faith.
Although its quite a long way ahead, on Saturday, April 6, it is expected that there will be a tremendous demand for free tickets which must be reserved online and in advance by visiting turrechurch.es/pauljones.
The audience with the couple starts at 7.30pm at the Centro de Usos Multiples de la Fuente, Mojacar.
Organising the event on behalf of Turre Evangelical Church and the Mojacar Town Hall is Bedar resident David Ward who observed “Expect a thoroughly entertaining and thought -provoking evening. My wife and I heard Paul and Fiona at a similar event last year in Denia and wanted Mojacar to experience it too.”
Prior to the Denia audience, Paul Jones very kindly agreed to give an interview to Euro Weekly News so to find out more about this legendary musician visit the Euro Weekly News website and search Legendary musician talks to Euro Weekly News.
Paul played with the Blues Band for decades, is president of the National Harmonica League and was awarded ‘harmonica player of the year’ in the British Blues Awards of 2010, 2011 and 2012.
Fiona has appeared in major musical theatre productions including A Beggar’s Opera, Guys and Dolls, Kiss Me Kate. Jesus Christ Superstar and City of Angels.
