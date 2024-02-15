One Billion Rising across the world

By John Smith • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 12:01

One Billion Rising in Prague Credit: One Billion Rising/Petr zewlakk Vrabec

Prague saw a flash demonstration on February 14, as part of a worldwide call to action by the global organisation One Billion Rising which exists to fight gender based violence.

A 12 year struggle

It was launched on Valentine’s Day, 2012 with the intention of alerting the world to the incredible fact that it is believed that one in three women on the planet will be beaten or raped during their lifetime.

So with an estimated seven billion people alive now, this equates to more than one billion, hence the name of the organisation.

The demonstration also embraces those who are cross or trans gender and are equally vulnerable to attack and the hope is that eventually males in particular will recognise that everyone is entitled to be treated equally and with dignity.

Although this one event took place in Prague on Valentine’s Day, similar events, some with huge gatherings occurred throughout the world especially in countries in Africa and Asia as well as across the European Union where freedom of speech is so much easier to practice.

Some can’t protest

Many of those taking part spent time considering that they were lucky enough to be able to express their beliefs when there are a number of countries around the world where women simply could not stand up in public and call for the end to violence without themselves being attacked verbally and physically.

The Prague event was particularly poignant as the Istanbul Convention, a Europe-wide pact to prevent domestic violence, was rejected by the Czech Senate in January of this year.