Plant a tree in Javea

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 18:02

Javea tree park, Spain Credit: Werner Wilmes, Flickr

Beginning this year, the Day of the Tree will take place on January 28, inviting the residents and visitors to play a part in preserving the environment.

The Javea Excursionist Centre and the Councilor for the Environment and Ecological Transition, have organised the Day of the Tree, taking place on Sunday, January 28.

The mission of the project is to join adults and children, teaching and reinforcing the importance of reforestation in the region.

The event will begin at nine am at the Granadella Cove, where the volunteers will help plant new trees, including Chamaerops Humilis, Ceratonia siliqua, Celtis Australis, and Olea Europea. All of these trees are fire-resistant trees and will contribute greatly to the rising fire crisis in Spain.

A presentation by environmentalist specialists will be held, discussing the role of tree growth in the fight against climate change, increasing biodiversity, regulating the water cycle, conserving soil and improving the regional landscape. Get to action and make change happen.

This event is supported by the local Civil Protection Department and the Red Cross.