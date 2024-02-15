Positive tourist growth welcomed

By John Smith • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 14:01

Visitors enjoyed the local museum Credit: Cuevas Council

Business thrives on commerce and any town can only grow if its residents are in work and generating income.

Tourism generates income

Tourism of all types is an important generator of wealth and it doesn’t have to be from people visiting from abroad as Spanish day trippers are also very important.

The Cuevas del Almanzora Council has announced that 2023 was an exceptional year for visitors and estimates that almost 30,000 people visited the town to visit its cultural and tourist resources.

This is particularly welcome as two of the main attractions were temporarily closed in order for their facilities to be upgraded.

Most popular sites for tourists to visit were the Tourist Information Office and the Antonio Manuel Campoy Museum of Contemporary Art which between them welcomed 20,225 people followed by 3,470 at the Villaricos Pit, 3,700 who have passed through the Cueva Museo and nearly 2,000 who visited the Álvarez de Sotomayor Poet Museum.