By Anna Ellis • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 13:03

Preserving tradition: Dolores housewives craft artisan orange jam. Image: Ayuntamiento de Dolores.

The Dolores Housewives Association has produced artisan bitter orange jam for the first time.

The entire process took place in the unique setting of the Huerta de Dolores Museum.

The oranges used for the production were sourced from the trees on the streets of the municipality.

Previously, the city council had donated these trees to neighbouring ranchers in Dolores.

This year, the collected oranges were used to make the first batch of this jam.

The mayor, Joaquín Hernández, highlighted the harmony of this activity with the concept of circular economy, emphasising the importance of recycling, reducing, and reusing.

The jam will be available for tasting at the upcoming Artichoke Festival, led by the housewives who are the true protagonists of the event.

Councillor, Carmen Gil, emphasised the luxury of utilising oranges not just for decoration but also to create a product for a delicious breakfast, following traditional recipes passed down from generations.

Cloti Soria, the president of the housewives, explained that while the preparation process is simple, it is laborious and requires many hours of work.