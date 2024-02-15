By Anna Ellis •
Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 13:03
Preserving tradition: Dolores housewives craft artisan orange jam. Image: Ayuntamiento de Dolores.
The Dolores Housewives Association has produced artisan bitter orange jam for the first time.
The entire process took place in the unique setting of the Huerta de Dolores Museum.
The oranges used for the production were sourced from the trees on the streets of the municipality.
Previously, the city council had donated these trees to neighbouring ranchers in Dolores.
This year, the collected oranges were used to make the first batch of this jam.
The mayor, Joaquín Hernández, highlighted the harmony of this activity with the concept of circular economy, emphasising the importance of recycling, reducing, and reusing.
The jam will be available for tasting at the upcoming Artichoke Festival, led by the housewives who are the true protagonists of the event.
Councillor, Carmen Gil, emphasised the luxury of utilising oranges not just for decoration but also to create a product for a delicious breakfast, following traditional recipes passed down from generations.
Cloti Soria, the president of the housewives, explained that while the preparation process is simple, it is laborious and requires many hours of work.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.