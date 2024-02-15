By Anna Ellis • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 8:59

Real Club Náutico Torrevieja sets sail to success. Image: Real Club Náutico Torrevieja.

The first regional cup over 2000 metres took place during the second weekend of February in Almazora (Castellon), with participation from clubs across the region.

The Real Club Náutico Torrevieja secured the second position among clubs, finishing 7 points behind the cup champions, the host club “Club Canoe Almazora.”

Additionally, they clinched three gold medals in Senior Women, Mixed Veteran (+35), and Open Veteran (+35), with the latter being the 2nd best time of the entire cup.

They also earned a silver in Senior Open and a 3rd position, achieving the best time in the cup.

Alberto Gómez provided insights, stating, “The competition proceeded normally, with favourable weather conditions throughout the day. The event took place in a natural setting in Almazora, situated around a small reservoir.”

“Initially, there was a headwind against the race (towards the dam), but as the day progressed, the wind shifted in favour of the race (opposite direction to the dam).”

Gómez also highlighted the spectacular sight of boats entering the finish line with great power, a characteristic feature that was evident from the stands.