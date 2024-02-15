By Anna Ellis • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 17:07

Revolutionising French Fries: Alicante uncovers secret to healthier indulgence. Image: komokvm /Shutterstock.com.

A research team from the University of Alicante has found a way to make French fries healthier.

The team have discovered the key is to reduce the formation of cancer-causing substances, like acrylamide, which they have done by an impressive 85 per cent.

They achieved this by adding special substances to vegetable oils.

Led by Borja Ferrandez, Mar Cerdan, and Antonio Sanchez, the team focused on French fries, a popular dish in Spain, and now they’re looking for business partners to help bring their innovation to the market.

Acrylamide forms in starchy foods when they’re cooked, especially when frying them at high temperatures above 120 degrees Celsius.

When fries are fried for a long time, it makes more acrylamide, giving them that golden colour we all love.

But finding a balance between making fries look good and reducing acrylamide was tricky.

So, the team came up with a solution. They mixed antioxidant-rich essential oils into the frying oil.

This significantly lowered the acrylamide levels without changing how the fries look, smell, or taste.

Although acrylamide is thought to potentially cause cancer, there’s no clear evidence yet.

Still, the project aimed to make fried foods safer by reducing their presence.