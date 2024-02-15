By Anna Ellis • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 13:13

Rostock rocks: German city tops European job satisfaction charts. Image: G-Stock Studio / Shutterstock.com.

Which European city offers its staff the highest level of job satisfaction?

The European Commission recently released its Report on the Quality of Life in European Cities, revealing the top ten cities in Europe with the highest job satisfaction rates.

Topping the list is Rostock, Germany, with an impressive 85 per cent job satisfaction rate. Luxembourg City and Reykjavik, Iceland, closely follow, both boasting an 84 per cent satisfaction rate.

Other cities making the top ten include Geneva, Switzerland; Dortmund, Germany; Berlin, Germany; Zurich, Switzerland; Aalborg, Denmark; Malmo, Sweden; and Hamburg, Germany.

These cities scored between 82 and 81 per cent in job satisfaction.

The survey highlights that larger and capital cities generally offer more job opportunities and better pay, which contributes to residents’ overall well-being and attractiveness to job seekers.

About 74 per cent of employed respondents expressed satisfaction with their jobs.

While cities in Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, Austria, Czechia, and Slovakia reported higher satisfaction levels, cities in Greece, Italy, Hungary, and Spain reported lower levels.

Interestingly, there were minimal differences in satisfaction levels between capital and non-capital cities within countries, except for Italy and Turkey, which showed significant intra-country variations.

The report suggests that the availability of job opportunities in urban areas plays a significant role in individuals finding fulfilling employment, potentially explaining the slightly higher satisfaction rates in urban areas compared to rural regions.

Overall, satisfaction levels remained relatively stable from 2019 to 2023, with minor fluctuations observed.

Some cities saw improvements in job satisfaction, while others experienced declines.

Notably, Heraklion, Greece, scored the lowest at 54 per cent, followed by Athens, Greece; Skopje, North Macedonia; Belgrade, Serbia; and Podgorica, Montenegro.