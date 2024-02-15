Sacred Harmony: La Liebre de Marzo

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 10:39

Marching to Melodic Splendor Image: Shutterstock/ PIGAMA

IN a celebration of musical heritage, the Festival of Sacred Music and Ancient Music, ‘La Liebre de Marzo,’ (The March Hare) is set to captivate audiences across Frigiliana, Almáchar, and Cómpeta this coming March. This unique event, the only one of its kind in the province, has become a cherished tradition, earning its place as a cultural highlight on the calendar. La Liebre de Marzo, now in its 10th year, has evolved from a humble beginning into a prominent platform for the finest sacred and ancient music.

Renowned Musical Groups from Málaga and Beyond

Marking this significant milestone, the festival will host a special concert in Vélez-Málaga, celebrating its 10th anniversary as the capital of Axarquia. The event has grown year by year, successfully achieving its mission of bringing exceptional music to the towns of Axarquía. With a focus on quality and delicacy in musical execution, the festival welcomes renowned musical groups from Málaga while also exploring enticing proposals from other provinces. For more information about these special events see ventana-abierta.es.

For more Axarquia news click here