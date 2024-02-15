Sacred Harmony: La Liebre de Marzo

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 10:39
Marching to Melodic Splendor
Image: Shutterstock/ PIGAMA
IN a celebration of musical heritage, the Festival of Sacred Music and Ancient Music, ‘La Liebre de Marzo,’ (The March Hare) is set to captivate audiences across Frigiliana, Almáchar, and Cómpeta this coming March. This unique event, the only one of its kind in the province, has become a cherished tradition, earning its place as a cultural highlight on the calendar. La Liebre de Marzo, now in its 10th year, has evolved from a humble beginning into a prominent platform for the finest sacred and ancient music.
Marking this significant milestone, the festival will host a special concert in Vélez-Málaga, celebrating its 10th anniversary as the capital of Axarquia. The event has grown year by year, successfully achieving its mission of bringing exceptional music to the towns of Axarquía. With a focus on quality and delicacy in musical execution, the festival welcomes renowned musical groups from Málaga while also exploring enticing proposals from other provinces. For more information about these special events see ventana-abierta.es.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.