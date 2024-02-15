Share the love with the donkeys

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 13:53

Share the love (and brunch) Photo: Donkey Dreamland

Donkey Dreamland offer guided tours followed by interactions with the donkeys so you can share their love while making a great donation to a worthy cause.

On Thursday February 29 and Friday March 1, starting at 10am, there is an extended walk with an Andalucian brunch at the sanctuary near Mijas. Guests will hear some of the story of Donkey Dreamland’s formation and the experiences of some of the donkeys.

After a tour of the sanctuary you will take a walk with the donkeys, enjoying the company of these amazing creatures as well as experiencing the amazing countryside around the sanctuary. Surrounded by beautiful wildlife and olive trees, you will find it hard to believe that you are just 5 minute drive from the beach, except that for the most part you will have an enticing view of the sea, when you are not gazing into the loving eyes of the donkeys of course.

Love and cuddles

After the walk enjoy a traditional Andalucian Brunch. with fresh bread, organic olive oil, cheese, an abundance of fruit and freshly squeezed orange juice or mimosas. After brunch, spend time with the donkeys, either helping the volunteers with their duties: feeding, grooming and giving love and cuddles.

Donkey Dreamland provides a home for donkeys free from pain and suffering, surrounded by people who offer love and respect in a calm and tranquil setting. Keeping Donkey Dreamland open isn’t cheap as 20 donkeys munch their way through €600 of hay per month and €200 of special dietary foods, not to mention the rent that has to be paid. This is why the sanctaury needs to raise funds through your donations while you enjoy a wonderful day in the countryside.

Book via the website – donkeydreamland.com and be sure to wear sturdy footwear and advise them in advance of any food allergies.