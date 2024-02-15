Shop, snack, and support: The Under Dog’s pop-up shop

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 7:00
Give Back at the Pop-Up Shop
Image: Shutterstock/ Srinivasan.Clicks
GET ready for a unique shopping experience and the chance to support a good cause. Join The Under Dog at Parking El Llano for a fantastic pop-up shop on Saturday, March 2, from 12:30 to 4 pm. They will have a treasure trove of second-hand goodies to choose from stylish clothes to small furniture, bric-à-brac, and pet essentials.
But that’s not all – indulge your taste buds with our delectable offerings. They will have a variety of food and drinks, including fresh juices, soft drinks, homemade sangria, mouthwatering burritos, and delicious cakes.
Your support matters! All proceeds from this event go towards caring for animals in need, covering expenses like food, vet bills, and more. If you’re passionate about helping, consider fostering or adopting. Visit us at Parking El Llano, Carretera Malaga-Almeria no 62 km 267.2, Almayate. Your presence makes a difference!
For more Axarquia news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.