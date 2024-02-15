Shop, snack, and support: The Under Dog’s pop-up shop

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 7:00

Give Back at the Pop-Up Shop Image: Shutterstock/ Srinivasan.Clicks

GET ready for a unique shopping experience and the chance to support a good cause. Join The Under Dog at Parking El Llano for a fantastic pop-up shop on Saturday, March 2, from 12:30 to 4 pm. They will have a treasure trove of second-hand goodies to choose from stylish clothes to small furniture, bric-à-brac, and pet essentials.

Culinary Delights Await

But that’s not all – indulge your taste buds with our delectable offerings. They will have a variety of food and drinks, including fresh juices, soft drinks, homemade sangria, mouthwatering burritos, and delicious cakes.

Support a Pawsome Cause

Your support matters! All proceeds from this event go towards caring for animals in need, covering expenses like food, vet bills, and more. If you’re passionate about helping, consider fostering or adopting. Visit us at Parking El Llano, Carretera Malaga-Almeria no 62 km 267.2, Almayate. Your presence makes a difference!

For more Axarquia news and events click here