Sports tourism in Los Alcazares

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 11:30
Mar Menor's Economic Ripple
Image: Shutterstock/ Ververidis Vasilis
IN a bid to enhance tourism along the Mar Menor, and especially in Los Alcázares, these coastal towns are exploring various options. Leveraging the area’s favourable climate and sports tourism to bolster its economy. Los Alcázares is taking a proactive approach, unveiling two events to showcase its appeal. The town will host the major event, ‘Siente el Mar Menor,'(feel the Mar Menor) which features 12 high-profile sports competitions, including regional and national championships.
This event is expected to bring around 1,850 visitors, 20,000 overnight stays, and an economic impact exceeding €1,774,000. Additionally, Los Alcázares is set to host the European Formula Kite Championship, attracting global attention as it will determine a Spanish representative for the 2024 Olympics.
Pedro Pascual Lamas, the Sports Councillor, emphasised the importance of sports in mitigating tourism seasonality, transforming the town into a year-round sports destination. The strategy aims to incentivise local hotels to offer competitive prices and encourage off-season closures to reopen. Los Alcázares, with its advanced Infanta Cristina sports centre, sees these events as opportunities to showcase the region’s potential and appeal as a premier destination for hosting various elite sporting events.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
