The special meal deal runs in Denia

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 17:18

No Ni Poc restaurant in Denia. Credit: No Ni Poc, Facebook

Denia is well-known for its expertise in gastronomy, being declared a City of Gastronomy by UNESCO, and now runs a Jornadas de Cuchara event.

Until March 10, over 12 renowned restaurants in Denia are offering local and international dishes at the special price of €4,50 per portion.

With a wide selection of menus, there are exquisite dishes for every taste.

No Ni Poc is a restaurant with exceptional tapas and now offers Spanish meat dishes including riojana style potatoes with chorizo and a beef stew ball with bacon.

The restaurant Balandros features a traditional Basque Country tuna pot, marmitako, while El Redoli presents its top seafood meloso rice and Iberian secret mushrooms and foie gras flakes.

The Greek restaurant, El Greco Bistrot, invites the customers to try out the special guivesti pasta with prawns and meloso wheat with octopus.

Likewise allowing a unique selection of seafood, El Canto serves the suquet of monkfish, prawns and mussels, as well as creamy rice with oxtail.

The tapas bar, La Cambra del Senyoret, introduces its nourishing sailor cous cous, chicken and rabbit manchego gazpacho.

Al Castello has a special offer in pumpkin and almond cream with longanize.

The popular, Athenas restaurant varies in national beef dishes like stifado and kokinisto, while El Mosset presents Madrid-stype tripe with ham and the “Fesols and Naps” Rice with Manita and Catalan Burifarra.

Some other restaurants participating include Sol i Mongo, La Taverna del Mirall, and Sempiterno and Balandros.