“The Warrior and the Beasts” in Altea

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 18:45

Casa Toni el Fuster, Fundacion Eberhard Schlotter Credit: Casa Toni el Fuster, Facebook

Renowned for its visual arts scene, Altea hosts an intriguing exhibition by Amparo Alonso until April 13.

Maria Amparo Alonso Sanz is a graduate in Technical Architecture with a Master’s Thesis in Educational Research, Curricular and Professional Development and a PhD in Specific Didactics. She is an established researcher of visual culture, learning environments and student-family balance.

Until April 13, the Toni El Fuster House in Altea will host Amparo Alonso´s exhibition, “The Warrior and the Beasts”: a highly relevant and innovative exploration into the world of storytelling.

Amparo Alonso has spent six years as an Associate Lecturer in Art Education at the University of Alicante, from 2008 until 2013 and is currently a Teacher and Researcher at the University of Valencia. She is also a member of the CREARI Group (Research Group in Cultural Pedagogies) and has initiated an educational event through visual fables in the town of Altea.

The exhibition features vivid aesthetics and makes the visitors contemplate current social situations.

The entry is free and open for visiting from Tuesday to Saturday, 10.30 am – 13.30 and 17.00 – 20.00

The exhibition is financed by the European Union, Next Generation EU, The University of Valencia and the Altea Council.