They say inspiration is hard to come by but not if you visit Inspired Fragrances at their new shop in Calle España in Fuengirola.

By EWN • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 14:05

Stocking luxury oil-based fragrances which are inspired by top brands, there is something for everyone here. Regardless of what fragrance suits your personality and your skin Inspired Fragrances will have something for you. Unlike imitations, the fragrances are only inspired by other well-known brands and provide a longer lasting experience. Using high quality ingredients and an extensive range inspiration will not only impress you but you will save up to 95% on high street prices. These are designer fragrances but at affordable prices.

The recent opening of their new shop in Fuengirola saw an amazing turn out, with old and new customers since their original launch in 2016, and customers have highly praised both the quality and the range of products with many men turning up to see what the team had for them. 5 star reviews have come flooding in from all directions and in many languages, not only praising the fragrances but with glowing words for the customer service, not only being knowledgeable about the products, but also patient, friendly, and extremely helpful.

One happy customer commented, ‘The staff are very knowledgeable and extremely helpful at finding the right fragrance and can even make a bespoke fragrance by mixing various things together, they know their stuff. For the quality, the value can’t be beaten.’

Inspired Fragrances also has a social conscience and raised €250. The La Cala Lions Diabetic Support Group was delighted to be invited to the opening to receive the donation.

Sarah, the owner of the business, says very clearly, ‘We sell fragrances inspired by the top brands, but at affordable prices. We use more essential oils making our products smell stronger, for longer.’

Why not let some very satisfied customers have the last word and very poignant that there are as many men giving great reviews as there are women?

Ian: ‘Great products and just a fantastic experience. Why pay more … love the friendly welcome and never was pushed into a knee jerk purchase.’

Alan: ‘The staff are brilliant, very friendly and helpful. The fragrances are excellent and long-lasting. I don’t go anywhere else!’

Andrea: ‘Five star customer service and all of my family members love the perfume

Will definitely visit again, soon.’

Still not convinced? Take a trip to Calle España in Fuengirola, just off the promenade near the port and try it out for yourself. You will not be disappointed.

