Alcoy declared a UNICEF child-friendly city

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 16 Feb 2024 • 18:45

Alcoy City Council 2024 Credit: Alcoy Council

On Thursday, February 15, UNICEF awarded the town of Alcoy with the Diploma of Recognition for ensuring child-friendly governing.

Receiving the honourable badge, the mayor of Alcoy, Antonio Frances, stated that the perspectives of young people and children are “the cleanest and most inclusive,” and “allow us to build the future”.

Frances highlighted that Alcoy´s CLIA (Local Council of Children and Adolescents) had played an integral part in building a strong relationship between young people and the town´s council, giving a voice to adolescents and children when it comes to implementing governing changes.

The Council’s policies ensure the physical and emotional well-being of the younger generation in the region, taking their opinion into account to shape the future.

Some other towns in the Valencian Community that were awarded the Diploma are Almussafes, Alzira, Castello de la Plana, La Vall d’Uixò, Mislata, Teulada, La Pobla de Farnals, Picassent, Quart de Poblet, and Xàbia.