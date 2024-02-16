By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Feb 2024 • 18:08

Photo of Arroyo Conca: Malaga Provincial Council

The Taste of Malaga Market and music concerts all feature as part of the Andalucia Day celebrations in Torremolinos.

Torremolinos will pay tribute to María Zambrano on Tuesday February 27 at 5pm in the Plaza Blas Infante and will feature a speech by the lawyer and flamencologist Pepe Luque, dances by the flamenco dancer Sandra Cisneros and her group, and a performance by Carlos Bravo.

On Wednesday February 28, Andalucia Day, the group ‘Arroyo Conca’ will perform in the Plaza Andalucía. Previously they will perform a parade from the Plaza Blas Infante, taking their music through the streets of the town.

From Thursday February 29 to Sunday March 3, Torremolinos is hosting the Sabor a Málaga (Taste of Malaga) market. Various stalls with local food products from the province of Malaga will be set up from midday to 10pmon Avenida Palma de Mallorca. Various musical performances will also take place during these days.