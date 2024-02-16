Bar Competition for Alfas Pub

By Katriona Sporkmann •
Published: 16 Feb 2024 • 10:30
Here’s to a beer
Credit: pexels-TembelaBohle
Popular local Alfas del Pi bar ‘The Robin’s Nest’ begins its annual bar competition for 2024 this week.
Five teams of two will be competing behind the bar for an evening to try for the title. The highest takings will win the competition. First to have a go is team Bram, competing for the prize on February 24 at 8:00 PM. There will also be great live music from The Voice, Ricky Ricardo and Jolanda Phillipi.
The pub is a popular social venue for food and entertainment, serving great pub grub and fish ‘n chips. There’s always room for a game of pool or game of darts as well as televised sports events. There’s regular live music and parties too.
Robin’s Nest
Ejercitos Espanoles
03580 L’Alfas del Pi
