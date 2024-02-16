Benidorm Water Investment Upgrade Plan

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 16 Feb 2024 • 18:03

Carlos Mazon in Benidorm www.benidorm.org

The Generalitat Valenciana is going to invest just over 14.5 million euros to modernise Benidorm’s sewerage and water treatment system. This was announced on Friday by the President of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazon, during a visit to the city’s water treatment plant with the Mayor of Benidorm, Toni Perez, and the Minister of Environment, Water, Infrastructure and Territory, Salome Pradas.

Mazón stated that this investment will help to “prevent the water from reaching the sea, to avoid having to take it out of the sea, because it is not sustainable, because it uses more energy and because it is not the solution”. He added that “the focus of the work must be less desalination and more purification”, which will be promoted by this 14.5-million-euro investment over the next four years.

The President pointed out that this is the most important investment that the Generalitat Valenciana has made for Benidorm and the Marina Baixa in decades.

The mayor of the city, Toni Perez, thanked the Generalitat for its “interest in Benidorm” and said that these investments “will allow us to have a fully updated and modern network to address one of the issues that concerns us all”.