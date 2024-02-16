Calling all community heroes 

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 16 Feb 2024
Coffee and croissants
Photo: Wimimedia CC / pixel.la
Are you looking to make a difference? Do you have a passion for helping others and contributing to a cause greater than yourself?
Join Collective Calling at La Sala in Puerto Banus on Saturday February 24 at 10am for coffee and croissants.
They’re on the hunt for enthusiastic volunteers to join their vibrant team. Whether you’re a social butterfly, a behind-the-scenes organiser, or someone with a special skill to share, your time and talents can create waves of positive change.
These are the opportunities available: Event Coordinators, Programme Coordinators, Community Outreach Ambassadors, Workshop Facilitators, Social Media Gurus and many more!
By volunteering you can: connect with like-minded individuals; develop new skills and gain valuable experience and make a tangible impact in your community. No matter how much time you can commit, your efforts will be immensely appreciated and will surely leave a lasting impact.
Ready to step up? To book your place, please send a WhatsApp to 711 00 69 61. Collectively, you can achieve the extraordinary!
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
