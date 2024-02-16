Cavalli Foundation’s Horse and Pony Club

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 16 Feb 2024 • 11:14

Saddle Up at Cavalli Foundation's Pony Club Image: Facebook/ Cavalli Foundation

THE Cavalli Foundation invites children to enjoy a magical adventure with their Horse and Pony Club in Los Muñoces RM2 exit 11 in the Murcia Region. From 10 am to 1:30 pm on selected dates, kids can take part in a day filled with exciting activities at the foundation.

Exciting Hands-On Experiences

Participants will engage in a range of hands-on experiences, including grooming, tacking up, riding, untacking, showering, feeding, mucking out, tack cleaning, a petting corner, water games, and more. The program offers slots on the 17, 21, and 23 of February, providing flexibility for families to join in the equestrian fun.

Beyond Riding: Caring for Animals and Nature Exploration: Book Your Spot Now!

Cavalli Foundation goes beyond riding—it’s a haven for rescued horses, dogs, and other animals. Children not only learn to ride but also discover the joys of caring and loving these animals, fostering lasting friendships, and exploring nature in a magical setting. To book a spot or learn more, contact Cavalli Foundation through Facebook, infocavallifoundation@gmail.com, or via phone/WhatsApp at 0034 636 172 198.

