Charity champions: HELP Murcia Mar Menor Association

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 16 Feb 2024 • 7:00
: HELPing Hearts
Image: helpmurciamarmenor.es
IN the heart of the Mar Menor area, the HELP Murcia Mar Menor Association stands tall as an example of community support. This registered voluntary charitable organisation thrives on voluntary contributions and funds raised at its vibrant social events. At its core, HELP Murcia Mar Menor focuses on lending mobility equipment for a reasonable donation, channelling the proceeds back into charitable causes.
Welcoming both current and prospective members, the Association hosts monthly General Meetings every third Tuesday of the month. Maintaining a strong connection with the British Consul and other local organisations, HELP Murcia Mar Menor ensures a collaborative approach to community welfare.
What sets them apart is its diverse array of mobility equipment available for borrowing, all at very reasonable donations to the charity. Their office is located at Calle Penelope 11, Los Narejos, the Association’s office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 AM to 12:30 PM. For inquiries, reach out at +34 968 570 059. Visit, engage, and be a part of HELP Murcia Mar Menor’s impactful journey towards a more supportive community.
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.