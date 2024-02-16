Charity champions: HELP Murcia Mar Menor Association

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 16 Feb 2024 • 7:00

: HELPing Hearts Image: helpmurciamarmenor.es

IN the heart of the Mar Menor area, the HELP Murcia Mar Menor Association stands tall as an example of community support. This registered voluntary charitable organisation thrives on voluntary contributions and funds raised at its vibrant social events. At its core, HELP Murcia Mar Menor focuses on lending mobility equipment for a reasonable donation, channelling the proceeds back into charitable causes.

Monthly Gatherings: Connecting Members and Strengthening Community Bonds

Welcoming both current and prospective members, the Association hosts monthly General Meetings every third Tuesday of the month. Maintaining a strong connection with the British Consul and other local organisations, HELP Murcia Mar Menor ensures a collaborative approach to community welfare.

Diverse Mobility Solutions: Making a Difference Through Donations

What sets them apart is its diverse array of mobility equipment available for borrowing, all at very reasonable donations to the charity. Their office is located at Calle Penelope 11, Los Narejos, the Association’s office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 AM to 12:30 PM. For inquiries, reach out at +34 968 570 059. Visit, engage, and be a part of HELP Murcia Mar Menor’s impactful journey towards a more supportive community.

