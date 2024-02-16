Charity wine tasting

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 16 Feb 2024 • 16:17
Tasting wine for charity
Photo: Roali
Roali Cash and Carry wine warehouse in Lagunas de Mijas loves to bring their customers events where they can have fun but also help all the rescue animals.
So, they are organising a Wine Tasting and a charity auction on Saturday February 24 from 5pm to 8pm.
They guarantee you a fun and enjoyable afternoon thanks to the professionals of Roali who guide you through the tasting of various wines at their base in Av. Los Perales, 2, 29651 in Las Lagunas de Mijas all in aid of Suspiros de Cuatro Patas, a non-profit association, which helps to rescue abandoned or kenneled animals.
To make your reservation send a WhatsApp to 633714223
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
