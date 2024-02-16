Children plant for Tree Day

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 16 Feb 2024 • 19:36

Day of the Tree Credit: www.benidorm.org

One hundred primary school children in Benidorm today replanted a small area of El Moralet Park with trees and Mediterranean plants.

This was part of an activity organised by the Education and Environment Departments to celebrate Tree Day. The mayor, Toni Pérez, and the councillors for the two areas, Maite Moreno and Mónica Gómez, went to the park to help the children. Together they planted more than 200 specimens of flowers, rosemary, creeping rosemary and oleander, along with other members of the Corporation.

The mayor pointed out that “this year we decided to move this activity to El Moralet Park because it is an area very close to our urban environment and very busy on a daily basis, which will make it easier for the students to follow the development and growth of the specimens that were planted”.

Toni Perez has stressed the importance of involving children in the care and protection of the environment and has pointed out that since the City Council launched the initiative in 2003 to commemorate Tree Day by planting specimens of native species, thousands of primary school children have participated in this activity and thousands of trees and plants have been incorporated into the green spaces of Benidorm.