Dine by a log fire

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Feb 2024 • 11:38

Menu of the Day Photo: Facebook / Carob

Carob Bar and Restaurant in Mijas has a great ‘menu del dia’ (menu of the day) for only €9.95.

You can enjoy their 3-course menu served all day and evening Wednesday to Saturday 1pm until 10pm and their main grill, wok, oven & pizza menu are also available. Desserts include carrot cake, two of our famous homemade cheesecakes jaffa cake & our gooey chocolate cake plus many more. Nobody leaves hungry.

The open log fire is there to warm you every day to help enjoy the food in comfort in comfort. Peace, relaxation, unbeatable fresh quality & price all wrapped up in one fabulous place. It is the perfect location where you don’t have to worry about parking and can get away for some peace and relaxation in this little oasis.

Booking is essential so call ahead to check for available tables as they fill up fast.

Call or WhatsApp 604 339 073.