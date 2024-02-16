By Kevin Fraser Park •
The talented pianist from Chiclana, Juan José Sevilla Valencia, will return to Estepona on Friday February 23 at 8.30pm at the Padre Manuel Cultural Centre.
‘El Flamenco de Albéniz’ is a piano recital influenced by Flamenco of the famous Spanish composer and pianist Isaac Albéniz whose compositions are regarded as postcards to different corners of Spain.
Tickets for the concert by this young talented performer, who graduated with the best record of his class at the Conservatorio Superior de Música “Bonifacio Gil” in Badajoz, are priced at just €10 and can be purchased at the box office of the Centro Cultural Padre Manuel from two hours before the start of the show.
Juan José Sevilla Valencia is a pianist from Chiclana born in Ceuta. He is the winner of more than a dozen national and international piano prizes in Spain and abroad. In addition, he is also recognized for being classified for the Grand Final of the Talent Show ‘Tierra de Talento’, where he performed other genres, besides classical music.
