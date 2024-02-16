Femme Vitality Brunch: Empowering Your Beauty and Strength

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 16 Feb 2024 • 11:52
Women's Day brunch
Photo: Flickr CC / Castlebar
Celebrate Women’s Day with beauty & vitality brilliance at Hotel Don Pepe Gran Meliá Hotel on Friday March 8 from 3pm until 6pm for a Femme Vitality Brunch.
You are cordially invited you to an extraordinary event designed to celebrate your beauty and strength at the elegant Meliá Hotel in Marbella for a day filled with inspiration, empowerment, and connection with remarkable women like yourself.
During this exclusive brunch, you’ll have the opportunity to: indulge in a delightful brunch while connecting with other empowered women; listen to inspiring presentations on empowering your inner and outer beauty; learn about the importance of fitness and strength for a vibrant and healthy life and discover the secrets of breathwork to rejuvenate your mind, body, and spirit.
The price is €50 per person (part of which goes to Childrens’ Charity). The team of professionals will share secrets about: strategies for lasting allure; effective treatments to preserve and revitalize natural charm; the doctor’s prescription for timeless beauty; the role of fitness and breathwork in anti-aging and longevity and much more.
Reserve your spot by calling 635 372 617 or email: soulbeachretreat@gmail.com
It’s your time to shine and celebrate all that you are.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.