Femme Vitality Brunch: Empowering Your Beauty and Strength

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Feb 2024 • 11:52

Women's Day brunch Photo: Flickr CC / Castlebar

Celebrate Women’s Day with beauty & vitality brilliance at Hotel Don Pepe Gran Meliá Hotel on Friday March 8 from 3pm until 6pm for a Femme Vitality Brunch.

You are cordially invited you to an extraordinary event designed to celebrate your beauty and strength at the elegant Meliá Hotel in Marbella for a day filled with inspiration, empowerment, and connection with remarkable women like yourself.

During this exclusive brunch, you’ll have the opportunity to: indulge in a delightful brunch while connecting with other empowered women; listen to inspiring presentations on empowering your inner and outer beauty; learn about the importance of fitness and strength for a vibrant and healthy life and discover the secrets of breathwork to rejuvenate your mind, body, and spirit.

The price is €50 per person (part of which goes to Childrens’ Charity). The team of professionals will share secrets about: strategies for lasting allure; effective treatments to preserve and revitalize natural charm; the doctor’s prescription for timeless beauty; the role of fitness and breathwork in anti-aging and longevity and much more.

Reserve your spot by calling 635 372 617 or email: soulbeachretreat@gmail.com

It’s your time to shine and celebrate all that you are.