Fuengirola family week

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 16 Feb 2024 • 16:03
Vive Fuengirola en Familia
Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall
Fuengirola Town Hall has launched a new edition of ‘Vive Fuengirola en Familia’, a recreational, cultural and sporting alternative for all ages, coinciding with Semana Blanca.
The programme includes around 30 different activities aimed at children, young people and adults which will take place from February 26 to March 3 in different parts of the town.
The agenda includes sessions of magic workshops, open doors of various sports, various activities for the Day of Andalucia, concerts by local groups, astronomy workshops, children’s entertainment in squares and parks and a large family treasure hunt, among others.
“Once all the activities of ‘Vive Fuengirola con Amor’ and the Carnival have finished, the Town Hall of Fuengirola does not rest”, said Councillor for Culture and Sports, Rodrigo Romero.
These days are dedicated to fun, entertainment and family time, coinciding with the celebration of Semana Blanca and Andalucia Day. They also seek to promote leisure for all in the city. Practically all of the activities promoted for this edition will be free of charge. The full programme is available from the Town Hall’s website.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.