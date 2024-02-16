Fuengirola family week

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Feb 2024 • 16:03

Vive Fuengirola en Familia Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

Fuengirola Town Hall has launched a new edition of ‘Vive Fuengirola en Familia’, a recreational, cultural and sporting alternative for all ages, coinciding with Semana Blanca.

The programme includes around 30 different activities aimed at children, young people and adults which will take place from February 26 to March 3 in different parts of the town.

The agenda includes sessions of magic workshops, open doors of various sports, various activities for the Day of Andalucia, concerts by local groups, astronomy workshops, children’s entertainment in squares and parks and a large family treasure hunt, among others.

“Once all the activities of ‘Vive Fuengirola con Amor’ and the Carnival have finished, the Town Hall of Fuengirola does not rest”, said Councillor for Culture and Sports, Rodrigo Romero.

These days are dedicated to fun, entertainment and family time, coinciding with the celebration of Semana Blanca and Andalucia Day. They also seek to promote leisure for all in the city. Practically all of the activities promoted for this edition will be free of charge. The full programme is available from the Town Hall’s website.