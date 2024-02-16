By Anna Ellis • Published: 16 Feb 2024 • 9:12

Guardians of the digital realm: UMH launches 'GamerVictim' study. Image: wrangler / Shutterstock.com.

The Crime Centre at Miguel Hernández University (UMH) is embarking on a significant study, set to wrap up by 2026.

Their goal? To explore how digital communities are victimised and to create rules to protect users, especially minors and young people.

This study is a big deal not just in Spain but also in Europe.

It’s unique because it brings together experts from different fields to look at how things like social media, online games, cryptocurrency scams, and other digital platforms affect people, especially youngsters.

Led by Fernando Miró, a professor of Criminal Law at UMH, this project, called “GamerVictim,” has been chosen as part of the Prometheus programme.

This programme, supported by the Generalitat Valenciana, selects exceptional research groups to boost their global recognition and share their findings with the world.

In recent years, there’s been a lot of talk in the media and among researchers about the consequences of spending too much time online.

This study aims to understand how this shift from traditional leisure activities to digital ones affects young people, with a particular focus on the potential risks associated with video games and other online platforms.