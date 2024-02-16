Hugo Gonzalez: Mallorca’s new world champion

By John Ensor •
Published: 16 Feb 2024 • 19:49
Mallorcan world champ: Hugo Gonzalez.
Credit: hglezoliveira/X
Spain has a new world champion, and he’s from Mallorca.
In a stunning display of determination, 24-year-old Mallorcan Hugo Gonzalez has been crowned the world champion in the 200-meter backstroke at the Doha World Championships on Friday, February 16.
The UCAM (Universidad Catolica San Antonio de Murcia) swimmer, who is set for the Paris Olympic Games this summer, previously won a silver medal in the 100 backstroke, setting the stage for his historic win.
Gonzalez’s time of 1:55.30 minutes not only earned him the gold but also marked a personal best, narrowly defeating Swiss swimmer Roman Mityukov and South African Pieter Coetze.
This victory establishes Gonzalez as the fourth Spaniard to become a world champion in the Olympic pool, a significant achievement that highlights the exceptional swimming talent emerging from Mallorca.
The significance of Gonzalez’s achievement cannot be overstated, as he follows in the footsteps of Spanish swimming legends like Martín Lopez Zubero, Nina Zhivanevskaya, and Mireia Belmonte.
His journey from placing seventh at last year’s World Championships in Fukuoka to world champion is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and the support of the Mallorcan community.
As Gonzalez prepares for the Olympic Games, his victory in Doha is not just a personal milestone but a beacon of inspiration for young swimmers in Mallorca and across Spain.
It reaffirms the island’s reputation as a breeding ground for world-class athletes and sets a high bar for future generations.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.