Hugo Gonzalez: Mallorca’s new world champion

By John Ensor • Published: 16 Feb 2024 • 19:49

Mallorcan world champ: Hugo Gonzalez. Credit: hglezoliveira/X

Spain has a new world champion, and he’s from Mallorca.

In a stunning display of determination, 24-year-old Mallorcan Hugo Gonzalez has been crowned the world champion in the 200-meter backstroke at the Doha World Championships on Friday, February 16.

The UCAM (Universidad Catolica San Antonio de Murcia) swimmer, who is set for the Paris Olympic Games this summer, previously won a silver medal in the 100 backstroke, setting the stage for his historic win.

Gonzalez’s time of 1:55.30 minutes not only earned him the gold but also marked a personal best, narrowly defeating Swiss swimmer Roman Mityukov and South African Pieter Coetze.

This victory establishes Gonzalez as the fourth Spaniard to become a world champion in the Olympic pool, a significant achievement that highlights the exceptional swimming talent emerging from Mallorca.

The significance of Gonzalez’s achievement cannot be overstated, as he follows in the footsteps of Spanish swimming legends like Martín Lopez Zubero, Nina Zhivanevskaya, and Mireia Belmonte.

His journey from placing seventh at last year’s World Championships in Fukuoka to world champion is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and the support of the Mallorcan community.

As Gonzalez prepares for the Olympic Games, his victory in Doha is not just a personal milestone but a beacon of inspiration for young swimmers in Mallorca and across Spain.

It reaffirms the island’s reputation as a breeding ground for world-class athletes and sets a high bar for future generations.