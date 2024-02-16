Language Exchange re-opens in Altea

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 16 Feb 2024 • 9:28

Newly re-opened social hotspot in the old town of Altea, bar Altearte has reinstated the ever popular Inter Cambio language exchange. On Thursday nights at 8pm you can go along and practise Spanish and English.

It’s a great way to learn a new language and make new friends. Even if your Spanish is very basic -or none at all- everyone will be happy to help and encourage you. If you go along with friends, you will be mixed into different groups and if you’re alone, there’s always a table to join.

It’s a very informal chat, usually over a few drinks where you can be helped to integrate and make more of your Spanish experience. People often struggle to participate regularly in formal language classes, so this is a very relaxed way to improve your speaking.

The friendly hostess will come and help people to form groups of four to six, mixing Spanish speakers with English native speakers so they can learn from oneanother. The chat will begin in one language and after 10 to 15 minutes the hostess will remind everyone to swap languages. The communication is light-hearted and fun with no judgement or criticism, so don’t be shy!

