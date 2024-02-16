Live life laughing at everything

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 16 Feb 2024 • 17:10
Exhibition
Photo: Omar Janaan
On the walls of the Terral Hall of the Benalmádena Costa Exhibition Centre there is hardly any space left.
The illustrator and humorist from Marbella, Omar Janaan, has filled the walls of the Terral Hall of the Benalmádena Costa Exhibition Centre with his creations.
The exhibition ‘Amor, humor y desamor’ (Love, humour and disaffection) uses humour as a weapon against the world: the role of work in our lives, social networks new musical styles. The exhibition is open until March 31 and showcases almost 100 cartoons of graphic humour created directly on the walls of the room as a kind of artistic mural.
The nature of the work is based on Omar Janaan’s experiences as a humorist. His reality is constantly filtered through his particular prism of humour, which he has made his personal trademark: “Laugh at everything”.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
