Make Mother’s Day memorable

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 16 Feb 2024 • 8:19
Mother's Day in Marbella
Photo: pxhere CC
Oak Firehouse & Cocktail is set to host an unforgettable celebration dedicated to the extraordinary women in our lives this Mother’s Day, on Sunday March 10.
Revel in the joy by indulging in their 2-course Mother’s Day lunch menu, featuring a culinary journey that includes roast sirloin of beef, carved at your table for a touch of theatrical flair, herb roasted leg of lamb, or the succulent slow roasted chicken coquelet. Each main course is paired with traditional trimmings, including duck fat roast potatoes and roasted seasonal roots, ensuring a Mother’s Day experience like no other, all for just €45 per person.
To enhance the afternoon’s ambiance, there will be live music performed by one of Marbella’s finest artists, Zoe Louise. As a special treat, each Mum will also receive a surprise to make the day even more memorable.
Reserve your table for a Mother’s Day filled with love, laughter, and great food at Oak Firehouse & Cocktail via email at reservations@oakmarbella.com or call 951 319 411.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
