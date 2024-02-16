Mallorca leads Spain’s winter job boom in tourism

By John Ensor • Updated: 16 Feb 2024 • 18:37

Image of Hotel receptionists. Credit: ESB Professional/Shutterstock.com

The Balearic Islands have emerged as the star performer in Spain’s employment sector in January 2024.

According to statistics released on Friday, February 16, the islands achieved an impressive 6.7 per cent year-on-year growth in jobs.

This growth not only surpasses the national average of 4.8 per cent but also marks the Balearics as the region with the highest increase in tourism-related employment, according to the latest figures from Turespaña.

With over 2.5 million people now employed in tourism across Spain, representing 12.3 per cent of the total workforce, the sector’s significance is more apparent than ever.

Since June 2021, the tourism industry has witnessed continuous year-on-year growth, with January adding 115,432 new workers compared to the previous year.

This surge has been felt across the sector, especially in hospitality, where 69,568 new positions were filled, and in travel agencies and tour operators, which saw an increase of 4,692 jobs.

The Balearic Islands, and particularly Mallorca, have been central to this growth. The efforts to de-seasonalise tourism have led to a more stable job market, even during traditional off-peak periods.

Minister of Industry and Tourism, Jordi Hereu, praised the ‘excellent’ performance of tourism employment, highlighting the positive impact of these strategies.

The growth has been uniform across all autonomous communities, with notable increases in Andalucia, Madrid, Catalonia, the Canary Islands, and the Valencian Community. However, the Balearic Islands’ standout performance, with a 6.7 per cent increase, underscores the region’s role as a key driver of Spain’s tourism employment.

This trend is a testament to the enduring appeal of the Balearics as a year-round destination and the successful efforts to diversify its tourist offerings beyond the summer months.

As the sector continues to evolve, Mallorca and its sister islands are well-positioned to lead Spain’s tourism industry into a prosperous future.