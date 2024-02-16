Mallorcan in first Women’s Motorcycle World Championship 

By John Ensor • Published: 16 Feb 2024 • 19:10

Mallorca's Pakita Ruiz. Credit: MotorbikeRR/Facebook.com

Mallorca is buzzing with excitement as Pakita Ruiz, a local motorcycling sensation, prepares to compete in the first-ever FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship.

At 26, the PS Racing Team 46+1 rider is not just participating, she’s aiming for the top. ‘I am very happy, excited and eager to get started,’ Ruiz shared during her project’s presentation at Can Eduardo on Friday, February 16.

Ruiz is part of a strong Spanish contingent, which also includes Andrea Sibaja (Deza-Boz 77 Racing Team), Ana Carrasco (Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team), Beatriz Neila (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) Sara Sanchez (511 Terra&Vita Racing Team).

All five Spanish riders have their sights on the championship which comprises two races at each circuit: Cremona, Italy, May 16-17; Misano, Italy, June 14-16; Donington Park, UK, July 12-14; Algarve, Portugal, August 9-11; Balaton Park, Hungary, 23-25; Cremona, Italy, September 20-22 and finally Jerez, Spain, October 18-20.

Beyond the race track, Ruiz’s journey reflects a broader struggle and triumph. ‘For me it is very important to be one of the pioneers,’ she stated, recalling years of fundraising and facing doubts about her potential in a male-dominated sport. Her resolve is clear: ‘The goal is to win and I hope I can bring the title to Mallorca. I think I deserve it and that it has to be mine.’

Ruiz’s story is not just about racing; it’s about breaking barriers and inspiring the next generation of female riders. With her eyes on the prize, Pakita Ruiz is ready to make history and show the world the strength and talent of Mallorcan women on the global stage.