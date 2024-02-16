Monthly Parkinson´s Support Group in Denia

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 16 Feb 2024 • 10:32

Parkinson´s Support Group, HELP of Marina Alta. Credit: HELP of Marina Alta, Facebook

On Monday, February 26, Help of Marina Alta will hold a monthly support group for people affected by Parkinson’s and their carers.

Help of Marina Alta is a local charitable organisation run entirely by volunteers for 40 years.

Today, the organisation strengthens the local community through their charity shops and fundraising events. The HELP Centre in La Xara provides relief rest days for the carers, social gatherings for those living alone in Spain, grants medical equipment for short-term use and assists housebound or disabled people in their homes.

The Parkinson’s Support Group was formed in 2013 and takes place on the last Monday of every month in the recently refurbished HELP Activity Centre in La Xara.

Running from 14.30 until 15.30, the meeting invites people to share their experience of living with or caring for those affected by Parkinson´s and exchange advice and support to each other. Chatting over a cup of coffee and building connections with locals in a similar situation, the help centre also introduces the attendees to exercise methods in a group session and offers massage and feel-good treatments.

No one fights alone and the Parkinson’s Support Group is a welcoming place to make friends and brighten up your day.