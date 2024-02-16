By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 16 Feb 2024 • 17:05
Orchestra of Flutes
Photo: OFMA
A concert of the Flute Orchestra of Malaga is being performed on Friday March 15 at 8pm in the ‘Vicente Aleixandre’ Cultural Centre at Alhaurin de la Torre.
The OFMA (Orquesta de Flautas de Málaga) was formed in mid-2014 with the intention of giving flutists the opportunity to participate in an unusual type of instrumental ensemble.
This group is made up of different instruments of the flute family such as the transverse flute, piccolo, alto flute, bass flute and contrabass flute. Its aim is to disseminate musical culture, especially that of the recorder, as well as the enjoyment of both musicians and listeners.
In the first part of the concert the OFMA will offer the interpretation of musical works of different styles, from the classicism of Mozart to the contemporary by Gareth McLearnon which will give way to the break. For the second part, the Orchestra will perform one of the best known works of the writer Henrik Ibsen, the romantic dramatic poem “Peer Gynt”. Under a captivating narration accompanied by images, we will listen to one of the most performed pieces of music in recent times.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.