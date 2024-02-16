By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Feb 2024 • 17:05

Orchestra of Flutes Photo: OFMA

A concert of the Flute Orchestra of Malaga is being performed on Friday March 15 at 8pm in the ‘Vicente Aleixandre’ Cultural Centre at Alhaurin de la Torre.

The OFMA (Orquesta de Flautas de Málaga) was formed in mid-2014 with the intention of giving flutists the opportunity to participate in an unusual type of instrumental ensemble.

This group is made up of different instruments of the flute family such as the transverse flute, piccolo, alto flute, bass flute and contrabass flute. Its aim is to disseminate musical culture, especially that of the recorder, as well as the enjoyment of both musicians and listeners.

In the first part of the concert the OFMA will offer the interpretation of musical works of different styles, from the classicism of Mozart to the contemporary by Gareth McLearnon which will give way to the break. For the second part, the Orchestra will perform one of the best known works of the writer Henrik Ibsen, the romantic dramatic poem “Peer Gynt”. Under a captivating narration accompanied by images, we will listen to one of the most performed pieces of music in recent times.